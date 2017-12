Some fun seekers at the Maitama Amusement Park on Sunday evening commended Abuja-based comedians for putting up superlative comic acts at “Wale Baba Comedy Splash”.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria described the comedians’ performances as satisfactory.

Williams Ogede, a fun seeker, said he enjoyed the show.

Ogede said: “It was fun.

“Our nerves were relaxed by the rib cracking jokes of the comedians.

“Abuja comedians are good at their acts.

“Mighty Sanusi was wonderful on stage with his musical performance.

“We enjoyed ourselves.

“It was all good.”

Similarly, Sylvester Nkem, who came with his family, said they had a good time at the Maitama Amusement Park with the comedians making fun seekers happy.

Nkem said: “I enjoyed the place.

“My kids too enjoyed the comedy show.

“It was just okay considering the current hardship in the land where most people are not happy.

“We had good laugh.

“This park is serene and clean, but I will like them to put bouncing castle and characters like Barney so that children can also enjoy themselves.”

Another fun seeker, Evelyn Tyor, said she came to the show to enjoy what Abuja-based comedians had to offer.

Tyor said: “It was great.

“I enjoyed myself.

“Those comedians are just too good.

“I like their performances.

“No dirty jokes.

“They were all just good.”

NAN reports that Abuja-based comedians that performed included Deeminister, Seedney, Jaytees and Wale Baba.

Wale Baba Comedy Splash is an annual event held at the Maitama Amusement Park where Abuja-based comedians entertain the audience.

NAN.