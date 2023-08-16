Full list of President Tinubu’s Ministers, their portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the new ministers and also allocated their portfolios.
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja.
Ngelale, who spoke with State House Correspondents, said that the swearing-in of the new Ministers is expected to take place next week after the retreat by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
The list of the new ministers and their portfolios
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy — Bosun Tijani
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management — Ishak Salako
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy — Wale Edun
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy — Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Power — Adebayo Adelabu
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare — Tunji Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development — Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism — Lola Ade-John
Minister of Transportation — Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment — Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology — Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment — Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs — Uju Kennedy
Minister of Works — David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development — Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth — Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources — Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources — Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development — John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory — Nyesom Wike
Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy — Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence — Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State for Defence — Bello Matawale
Minister of State for Education — Yusuf Sununu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development — Ahmed Dangiwa
Minister State, Housing and Urban Development — Abdullahi Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning — Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management — Kaduna
Minister of State, FCT — Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation — Bello Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security — Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education — Tahir Mamman
Minister of Interior — Sa’idu Alhaji
Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yusuf Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare — Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs — Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Steel Development — Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Steel Development — Shuaibu Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation — Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice — Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment — Simon Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs — Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs — Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation — Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security — Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi
The ministerial position for Kaduna State has yet to be announced as the Senate is yet to clear the nominee.