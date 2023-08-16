Full list of President Tinubu’s Ministers, their portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the new ministers and also allocated their portfolios.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale, who spoke with State House Correspondents, said that the swearing-in of the new Ministers is expected to take place next week after the retreat by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The list of the new ministers and their portfolios

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy — Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management — Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy — Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy — Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Power — Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare — Tunji Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development — Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism — Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation — Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment — Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology — Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment — Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs — Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works — David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development — Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth — Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources — Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources — Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development — John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory — Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy — Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence — Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State for Defence — Bello Matawale

Minister of State for Education — Yusuf Sununu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development — Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister State, Housing and Urban Development — Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning — Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management — Kaduna

Minister of State, FCT — Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation — Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security — Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education — Tahir Mamman

Minister of Interior — Sa’idu Alhaji

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare — Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs — Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development — Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development — Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation — Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice — Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment — Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs — Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs — Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation — Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security — Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi

The ministerial position for Kaduna State has yet to be announced as the Senate is yet to clear the nominee.