Fulham launch £15 million bid for Calvin Bassey

Fulham are launching a bid for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey.
Sky Sports claimed Fulham have offered £15 million for the stopper.
The Cottagers are turning to Bassey after having an £18 million bid for Morato rejected by Benfica.
Bassey moved to Ajax a year ago from Ajax for £20 million.
The Nigeria international’s deal also included a ten per cent cut of any sell-on fee for Rangers.