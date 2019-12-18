The Board, Federal Road Safety Commission on Tuesday approved the promotion of 2,341 personnel to various ranks.

Those promoted were 108 Chief Route Commander promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 54 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commander, while 741 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

Others are 963 Deputy Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Route Commander, while 475 Assistant Route Commanders will now wear the rank of Deputy Route Commander.

According to a statement made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the promoted Officers have displayed a great deal of excellence, hard work and diligence over time, as such, got rewarded for their sacrifices.

Speaking on the promotion exercise, Bukhari Bello expressed satisfaction with the level of transparency and objectivity that surrounded the entire processes and charged the newly promoted staff to be more committed to the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

Bello further called on them to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of all road users at all times.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities.

Oyeyemi also admonished those who were not fortunate enough to get promoted this year to keep faith alive as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

In addition, Oyeyemi stated the promotion exercise is part of the drive of the Federal Road Safety Corps geared towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work, which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the Corps.

He therefore called on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the actualisation of the Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps, which is summed in trending down Road Crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

In the same vein, he stated that the Corps now has a Traffic Radio Station for daily update of traffic situation across all routes in Nigeria.

He beckoned on motorists to always tune into 107.1 FM for on the spot traffic information, road safety education and enlightenment, especially during this yuletide.