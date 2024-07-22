Friends kill man seeking Army recruitment, withdraw his N800,000

A yet-to-be-identified young man from Gombe State seeking recruitment into the Nigerian Army has been killed in the PZ area of Zaria in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the young man was killed by his friends who withdrew N800,000 from his account over the weekend.

All of them were said to have stormed Zaria for recruitment into the Nigerian Army at the Army Depot in the town.

A source who revealed the development to newsmen, said: “His lifeless body had knife cuts.

“It was found on Saturday morning around the PZ area in Sabon Gari Local Government Area.

“The deceased came from Gombe State.

“He had told his friends that his parents sent about N1 million into his account.

“On Friday, he even gave his ATM card and password to one of his friends to withdraw N10,000 and buy food for them.

“His friends are suspected to be behind the killing because they knew he had money and they have his ATM password.

“The corpse was deposited at a medical facility in Zaria.”

