JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats

The Joint Task Force, codenamed: “Operation Delta Safe,” said it has destroyed several illegal refining sites located within Abia State.

The Commander of the JTF, Rear Admiral John Okeke, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday to newsmen.

In the statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Okeke said that the task force also intercepted 14 boats loaded with crude oil in Obuzor, Okoloma and Komkom River in Abia State.

Okeke said that the operation was carried out by the air component of the task force following reliable intelligence from members of the public.

The Commander said the mission was planned and executed to combat illegal activities along the Obuzor, Okoloma River and Komkom River regions.

Also Read:

He said: “The task force visited some communities in the region to caution them to desist from all illegal crude oil activities capable of destroying the nation’s economy.

“This move is in line with the anti crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering posture of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.”

Okeke said that the operation was to send a clear message that oil crime and economic sabotage within the Niger Delta Region would not be tolerated.

“We are ready, capable and determined in the task of combating illegal oil activities, and preserving the nation’s critical assets,” he said.

Okeke urged the public to always support the task force with reliable information to track down oil criminals and vandals.

Post Views: 0