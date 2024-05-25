Former UI VC Ayo Banjo dies, ex-VCs, others eulogise him

The late Prof. Ayo Banjo, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, has been eulogised for his mature style of administration and contributions to the nation’s education sector.

Former VC of the university, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Banjo was no doubt a great man.

NAN reports that the Emeritus Professor was born on May 2, 1934, and died on May 24, 2024 at the age of 90.

Bamiro, who spoke with NAN on Friday, added that the deceased made his mark as the longest-serving VC of the institution.

He said: “What was most memorable about him is that he was a gentleman and very articulate.

“There was peace and progress during his tenure as the vice-chancellor.

“Some of us who became VCs later, he really nurtured us.

“He was quite an intellectual and we thank God for his life.”

Bamiro noted that whenever there were issues or crises, the deceased was always called upon “because he had the experience to advise you.

“But such has been lost now.”

Also, the 12th VC of the university, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, said he received the transition of Banjo with sadness despite his old age of 90.

Olayinka said: “The end of a most glorious era.

“Rest in perfect peace, baba.

“You will be sorely missed by all of us who knew you.

“Heartfelt condolences to his entire family and all of us his mentees and academic children.

“We value your wise counsel at all times.

“You were highly approachable.

“An icon.

“An eminent citizen of the world.

“The gift of UI to humanity.

“It hurts very deeply to start referring to you in the past tense.

“Nonetheless, we thank God for your life of selfless service and worthwhile legacies.”

The Dean Faculty of Arts, UI, Prof. Oluwole Oyetade, said he received the news with a great sense of loss.

Oyetade said Banjo was the Dean of Arts when he was admitted to UI in 1978, shortly after, he was appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and later became the substantive VC.

He noted how the deceased, on short notice, gave the foundation lecture at the launching of the Linguistics Students’ Association of the University of Ibadan.

He said: “He was approachable, humble and unassuming.

“He was an erudite scholar.

“He has contributed a lot.

“Before some of us came to UI, we read his publications on the English language.

“I am his academic grandson.

“He supervised my supervisor, so I belong to his academic dynasty.

“He was one of those who internally accepted me as a professor.”

Oyetade described the emeritus professor as bilingual, someone who could speak both languages (English and Yoruba) with equal dexterity.

He added: “He will be sorely missed as he knew how to manage a crisis very well.

“There was nothing untoward that happened during his tenure as UI Vice-Chancellor.

“We will miss him greatly, both at the faculty and university as a whole.

“He was Pro-Chancellor to many universities and the Federal Government consulted him on various issues of national interest.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo, and its VC, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, also mourned Banjo, the institution’s Pro-Chancellor.

In a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Femi Atoyebi, the duo said the management and staff of ACU received the news of the icon’s death with sadness.

The statement said: “The late Ayo Banjo who died on Friday, 22 days after celebrating his 90th birthday, served as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of ACU and later, Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, succeeding Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe.

“But before he became pioneer Pro-Chancellor of ACU, he served as the Chairman of the University Implementation Committee.”

The statement described him as a visionary leader whose legacy in ACU will forever be remembered.

It added: “Today, we honour and remember our pioneer Pro-Chancellor, Emeritus Prof. Ayo Banjo, a visionary leader and pioneering Pro-Chancellor of our great university, whose legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our institution.

“He was not only a guiding light for our university but also a source of inspiration for countless students, faculty and colleagues.

“He dedicated his life to the pursuit of academic excellence and the betterment of higher education.

“He believed in the transformative power of education and worked tirelessly to ensure that our university provided the highest quality of learning and development opportunities.

“Under his stewardship, our institution flourished, achieving milestones that many deemed impossible.”

In his tribute, Adebayo said beyond the late Banjo’s professional achievements, he was also known for his compassion, wisdom and generosity.

He said: “He was a mentor to many, always willing to lend an ear and offer sage advice. His humility and kindness endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.”