Onyema, Tunji-Ojo emerge Vanguard Personalities of the Year

Founder of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, and Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, have been awarded Personalities of the Year at the 2023 Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The award event was organised by the Vanguard Newspapers in celebration of its 12 years of rewarding excellence.

Onyema, at the event on Friday in Lagos, was described as a peacemaker, a trail-blazer and a philanthropist.

He was commended for ensuring that Nigeria’s no fewer than 250 ethnic nationalities lived in peace and harmony, especially through his Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria.

Also, Tunji-Ojo was commended as a minister who stood out, took office and hit the ground running, including ordering that within a specific timeline, all backlog of passports must be processed.

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was awarded the Good Governance Award.

Sanwo-Olu’s administration was lauded for implementing intelligent transport systems and modernised infrastructure, improving efficiency and reality.

Four other governors also received awards: Enugu State Governor, Peter Mba; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other awards at the event included Lifetime Achievement, Private Sector, Woman Entrepreneur and Young Entrepreneur, amongst others.

In his remarks, the Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba, said that the event was organised to acknowledge and honour those who through their relentless pursuit in various fields had made Nigeria a brighter and bolder place.

Anaba said: “Their stories are testaments to the boundless potential that reside within our nation.

“They are individuals who inspire us to push boundaries, challenge the status quo and strive for a better tomorrow.”