Former MD Dangote Sugar emerges Nasarawa APC governorship candidate

Engr. Abdullahi Sule, former Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Company, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Nasarawa state for the 2019 general elections.

Ismail Ahmed, chairman of APC electoral committee, represented by the secretary, Abdullahi Candido announced the result of the election on Monday in Lafia.

Ahmed said that Sule polled 926 votes to defeat the Deputy Governor, Silas Agara and nine other aspirants who participated in the exercise.

Aliyu Wadada, a former lawmaker representing Karu/Keffi/ Kokona federal constituency at the National Assembly, placed second having polled a total of 517, while the deputy governor emerged third with 356 votes.

Other aspirants include: Halilu Envuluanza, a former Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council, who polled 246 votes; Arc. Ja’faru Ibrahim, member representing Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency garnered 105 votes while Alhaji Zakari Idde former APC National Vice chairman scored 88 votes.

Dr. Dauda Kigbu, Arc. Shehu Tukur, Mohammed Maikaya, James Angbazo and Hassan Liman (SAN) polled Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven and Four votes respectively.

He said that 2,341 delegates were expected to participate in the primary election, out of which 2,337 were accredited. All the accredited voted.

He explained that 19 votes were voided for either double thumb printing or thumb printing on margin between boxes of two aspirants.

Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Al-Makura has commended the peaceful, transparent and fair conduct of the election describing it as the hallmark of the party’s change mantra.

Al-Makura appreciated the maturity of all the aspirants and their supporters. He urged them to close ranks with the candidate of the party to win the general election and consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the state.