For the love of Backshots, by Tiwa Says + Images of different positions

Who doesn’t love Backshots? I know I do.

Basically another name for the doggy-style sex position, where the man penetrates the woman from the back.

It’s an all-time favourite for both sexes because it is intense, it allows for deeper penetration and it hits the right spots. It is also a perfect role-play sex position.

The woman doesn’t do much in the Doggy Style position, other than stay in the submissive position. If she wants harder penetration though, she can push back onto her man with each stroke. Or she can use one hand or a toy to masturbate. The man does the thrusting in this position.

Since we apparently can’t get enough of this position, several variations of it have been made to enjoy it better and further.

Below are some of the variations:

1. The Original Doggy: This is the conventional doggy style we are used to. The woman is on all fours on the bed and your partner is positioned on both knees while holding on to your hips to thrust into you.

2. Downward Doggy: This position is a little rough, for those who like it rough. It is in the form of the original doggy style, but instead of leaning in on your arms, you lay your arms by your sides – or to make it more fun, your partner can cuff your hands from behind.

3. Prison Guard Doggie: This position allows you both to stand with your feet apart, and while the woman bends over, her partner pulls her arms slightly to the back.

4. Basset Hound Doggie: Similar to the original doggy, this position is difference is that the woman’s knees are kept close together with the partner’s knees as against being open in the original doggy style.

5. Flat Iron Doggie: This is similar to the downward doggy, where you will drop to your chest without using your hands, but in the Flat Iron, you will put your butt in the air slightly, creating room enough for you to reach your vagina for a little-added stimulation.

6. Submissive Doggy: For this position, the woman will position herself into a runner’s stretch with one knee up in the front and the other leg straight behind her, then bring her head to the ground. Your partner straddles the one leg behind the woman while in this position.

7. Bulldog Doggy: In this position, the woman remains in the same position as the original doggy style, but her partner will crouch over the top of her while hugging her hips with his knees and leveraging his hands on the bed or floor, for balance.

Whatever variations you choose, the goal is to enjoy what you are doing.

