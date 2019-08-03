The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Alphonsus Irona, on Saturday visited some communities in the state ravaged by flood, assuring them of the determination of the State Government to bring succour to them.

Addressing residents of the affected communities in Orsu Obodo, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Irona described the development as unfortunate, even as he reiterated the State Government’s commitment to ameliorating their sufferings.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Imo State, led by our Governor, His Excellency, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, we are here to see things for ourselves. It is unfortunate. It is a natural disaster, but Government will take steps to assist you and other affected communities. It is a pity. We have gone round all the affected communities and we have seen the level of damage.

“We shall send experts to see how to ensure that this is controlled and that it does not happen again. I am here to commiserate with the victims of the flood. We have seen and appreciate the extent of the damage. We have seen that most of the communities have been submerged. People have lost property, but we are very lucky that no life has been lost so far. We shall try to give palliatives to the victims.”

Expressing happiness with the Deputy Governor’s visit, one of the jubilant community leaders, retired DSP Andrew Anele Anyiwo, commended the Government of Imo State for its timely intervention, reiterating the people’s confidence in the administration of Ihedioha.

Anyhow said: “Your Excellency, you have shown us love. We are hopeful that this your visit will bring about positive results. We trust you and we will continue to support you. Please, extend our appreciation to the Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha. We are suffering. Our farmlands are also affected by the flood. Please, come to our aid.”

Among the flooded communities visited by the Deputy Governor were: Orsu Obodo and Oguta, both in Oguta Local Government Area, as well as Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area affected by the flood.

In the Deputy Governor’s team were: Hon. Frank Ugboma, member representing Oguta State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly; Managing Director, Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Engr. Anthony Okwuosha; Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Oguta LGA, Hon. Hilary Eberendu; Communication Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru; and Environmental and Disaster Risk Management Specialist, National Emergency Management Agency, Evans Ugoh Ignatius, among others.