Five suspected cultists arrested for attacking DPO, landing civilian in hospital

Juliana Francis

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five suspected cultists, who allegedly attacked a Chief Superintendent of Police in the state, Awoniyi Adekunle Isaac, who is a Divisional Police Officer, Agbado, along with some of his men.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued on Wednesday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said Isaac and his men were attacked after dashing to rescue one Ogwu Uzoma, who was attacked and about to be killed by the suspects because he allegedly refused to empty his bank account for them.

She listed the names of the suspects as Adetayo Ismaila, 42; Kunle Oluwole, 37; Ibrahim Ademosun, 31; Meshach Olaide, 31; and Dare Kehinde, 35.

According to her, the five suspects, who were arrested on August 9, 2023, had been terrorising the Aboro area of Ogun State.

She described the suspects as “merciless and dangerous cultists”, adding that they had all confessed to various crimes, including murder.

She said: “They were arrested based on a distress call received from a concerned citizen who narrated how the community had remained threatened by the endless panic constituted by these hooligans.

“DPO Isaac, together with other security agencies embarked on an aggressive raid following the credible source, patrolling around and within the Matogun community which led to the arrest of the suspected cultists.

“The suspects were found in the hideout described by the source to DPO Isaac.

“These suspects are known for fomenting trouble in that community.

“These sets of cultists attacked the DPO and his team who went to rescue Ogwu Uzoma.

“This victim, Uzoma is presently under medical attention at Ayodele Hospital Matogun due to injuries inflicted on the suspects.

“They had boasted that they would kill Uzoma if he did not clear out his account for them.

“Dangerous items recovered from them are broken bottles, cutlasses, knife, and a significant amount of cannabis pointing to the fact that they are under the influence of hard drugs.

“Investigation revealed that they are members of Aiye Confraternity and were instrumental in a series of early morning attacks and waylaying persons returning home at night.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, after being briefed on the arrests of the suspects, ordered that they should be charged in court immediately.