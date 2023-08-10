How to ensure robust diaspora contribution to nation building — Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to strengthen systematic mechanisms to attract second and third generation Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute towards nation building.

She spoke when the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, presented the plaque for an award to her.

Okonjo-Iweala was given the “Diaspora Icon” award at the Maiden National Diaspora Merit Award in Abuja.

However, she was not in the country to receive it then.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is at present in Nigeria, received the plaque from Dabiri-Erewa and the Management Staff of NiDCOM.

The DG of the WTO said the Diaspora is capable of doing so much for Nigeria beyond remittances, including skills and knowledge transfer, especially as most countries of the world are fast embracing the technology and digital era.

On her recent recognition, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her pride as a citizen of Nigeria, adding that she was elated and humbled for being selected to receive such an award.

The Diaspora Icon recipient commended the Commission for the work it has been doing over the years in terms of Diaspora engagement under the pragmatic leadership of the NiDCOM boss.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed her support to work with the Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the betterment of all Nigerians.

While presenting the award to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, the NiDCOM Chairman stated that the award was presented to her selfless service to Nigeria and humanity at large.

Dabiri-Erewa remarked that she serves as an inspiration to all Nigerian women, aiming at balancing family ties and career growth.

The Diaspora Icon Award is one of the categories given at the National Diaspora Day celebrations and National Diaspora Merit Award held on July 26, 2023.