Five reasons you shouldn’t miss Arsenal vs Man City

One result every football fan in England and around the world will be looking out for this weekend will be the match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

This is an emerging rivalry in the Premier League, thanks to the resurgence of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in recent years.

Both teams pushed each other to the limit for the Premier League title last season, with the Citizens edging Arsenal in the closing stages. This Sunday, October 8, 2023, Arsenal will host Man City at the Emirates Stadium.

Here are five interesting facts about the fixture:

Guardiola’s unbeaten run Against Arsenal: Though Arsenal managed to beat City twice in their last two FA triumphs, the Gunners have not been able to replicate the feat in their last 12 league matches against the Citizens, with all ending in defeats. Arsenal won the Community Shield against City in August, on penalties. Can they finally manage a league win?

A huge gulf in stature: Since Pep Guardiola arrived at the blue side of Manchester in the 2016/17 season, the club has recorded more success than any other side in the Premier League. With five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, one Champions League, and one UEFA Super Cup, in seven seasons, are far more than Arsenal’s two FA Cups and two Community Shields within the same period.

Arsenal’s dismal record: Aside from losing all 12 matches against City since Guardiola came to England, Arsenal also has a woeful goal-scoring record against this opponent. The Gunners have managed just five goals and conceded a whopping 33!

Apprentice against his master: The buzz around this fixture is partly due to the relationship between the two Spanish managers on both sides. Arteta was Guardiola’s right-hand man at City before he took the Arsenal job four years ago. Arteta studied Pep’s philosophy closely, and he’s trying to replicate the same at Arsenal. Interestingly, this match is not just about the master and his prodigy, but a showcase of beautiful football to which the two managers are passionate.

