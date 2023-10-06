PDP lauds Governor Adeleke’s transparency in governance

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Osun has lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke’s transparency in governance, stressing that such exemplary leadership would ensure the growth and development of the State.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Sunday Bisi, who made this known in a statement Friday in Osogbo, noted that transparency had been the cornerstone of Adeleke’s administration.

Bisi added that the Governor had demonstrated transparent leadership since assumption of office, by demonstrating unparalleled commitment to openness and accountability.

He said that following a meeting which the governor held with stakeholders at ‘Ipade Imole’, Osun citizens would actively provide constructive feedback and shape the future of the state.

Bisi said that the ‘Ipade Imole’ meeting would help citizens to be informed and connected to the government’s working, unlike what was the case during past administrations.

He said: ”Lack of transparency and openness stifles the ability of the people to hold the government accountable, hindering the state’s progress and development.

“The state’s improved transparency has not only boosted confidence among the populace but has also set a positive precedence for other states to emulate.

“Also, it would ultimately lead to a more accountable, responsible and prosperous Osun state for all. The success of this venture hinges on the collaboration and partnership between government and the people.”

The PDP chieftain said that the recent release of BudgiT, which ranked Osun as the third most transparent state has further given credence to Governor Adeleke’s dedication to transparency and good governance.