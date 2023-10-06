Speaker Abbas congratulates Emir of Zazzau on anniversary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his third anniversary on the throne.

Speaker Abbas, who is a prince in the Zazzau Emirate, also holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau.

He said the royal father has been a blessing to the Zazzau Emirate since his ascension to the throne three years ago.

The Speaker noted with delight how Emir Bamalli, who is the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, has been providing good leadership to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

He said: “I join millions of my constituents, the people of Kaduna State and Nigerians at large to congratulate His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his 3rd anniversary as the Emir of Zazzau.

“I am delighted that our royal father has been an embodiment of peace and unity not only in the Zazzau Emirate but also in the entire country.

“His invaluable contributions to nation building through the traditional institutions are legion.

“I make bold to say that the Zazzau Emirate is lucky and blessed to have His Royal Highness as its Emir at this time.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said leaders like Emir Bamalli are needed in the society for peace, unity, growth and development of the people.

Abbas prayed for continuous Allah’s protection and blessings as well as sound health and long life for Emir Bamalli to enable him to continue providing good leadership.

He also congratulated the Zazzau Emirate on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Emir.

Bamalli was appointed on October 7, 2020 by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, following the demise of the former Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.