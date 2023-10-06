Three accused docked for stealing N4.7m event planning equipment

Three men were Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing their employer’s event planning equipment worth N47.6 million.

The police charged Bassey Ekam, 26, Peter Chibueze, 23, and Sunday Bamisile ,23 with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between July to August 16, at Plot 25, 21 road, Gowon Estate in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

The expulsion of section 233 (3) from the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); a limitation on the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, by Jamiu Agoro

Obi encourages teachers to remain committed to nation building

Ifesinachi Nwadike and the Biafra conundrum in: ‘How Morning Remembers the Night: A Review,’ by Michael Olatunbosun

Akeem said that the complainant, Adenike Olatunji ,noticed that some of the marquee legs were missing from the warehouse where she kept her event planning equipment.

He said that the complainant also discovered 13 sub-beam, 36 Paulines and 24 base plates were missing.

Other missing items, he said, are two air conditioners with compressors and 21 marquee legs , all worth t N47. 6 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.