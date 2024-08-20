Five family members die after consuming soup prepared with fertiliser

A family of five died on Sunday in Sokoto village of Sokoto State.

They consumed a soup prepared with fertilizer mistaken for Monosodium Glutamate Seasoning, better known as Farin Maggi.

The tragic incident happened in Kaurar Wanke village of Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday, but the victims died on Sunday.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, while confirming the incident on Monday, said the tragedy occurred when the five victims consumed the locally prepared soup, with substance mistaking for seasoning monosodium glutamate (Farin Maggi) in Hausa.

According to the Commissioner, three of the victims died on Friday while the remaining two died in her presence at Sokoto Specialist Hospital on Sunday.

Balarabe said two more victims of the ill-fated soup are currently receiving medication at Sokoto Specialist Hospital as at press time.

The Commissioner further explained that upon receiving the report while away in Abuja for official engagement, she directed the immediate dispatch of the directors concerned to act with urgency on the matter with a view to saving lives.

According to the Commissioner, despite frantic effort by the ministry officials to save lives of the affected victims, the substance consumed had already neutralised their body organs resulting in their untimely death.

Balarabe advised people to keep all poisonous and chemical substances far away from kitchens separate from foodstuffs where children may lay their hands.

A relation of the victims, Muhammad Abdullahi, who spoke on the incident, thanked the commissioner for her concern and timely intervention and prayed to Allah to reward her abundantly.

Abdullahi said: “Since the incident, the commissioner and her directors have been at their best, from the village to the hospital, which the community described as worthy of commendation.”

The Chief Medical Director of Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Dr. Attahiru Sokoto, described the incident as unfortunate.

