Ogun issues ultimatum for relocation of Kara market

The Ogun State Government has issued a 100-day ultimatum to traders at the popular Kara Market in Isheri, Ifo Local Government Area of the state to relocate to the Ogere International Market along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The ultimatum, which will expire on December 31, 2024, is to allow for their phased movement as the market will cease to exist in that location.

It will be reduced to ground zero with the demolition of all stalls, shanties, and makeover structures.

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of the Environment, Dr. Sam Olugbenga Oyeleye, announced the relocation order.

According to Oyeleye, the state government decided to relocate the market to restore sanity due to the environmental degradation going on in the market, which is situated in its border towns with Lagos State.

Oyeleye noted that the state government is daily inundated with reports of unhealthy disposal of waste and other environmental nuisances from the market, as well as open defecation on the median and road setbacks despite provision of public toilets by the government.

He warned that the state government will not fold its hands and watch a few individuals in the name of trading to deface the environment and spread communicable diseases to millions of residents through open defecation, which they have failed to stop despite several sensitization, appeals, and arrests.

“Their bad attitude, which constitutes an eyesore, is also not in tandem with the state government’s policy of attracting investors to the state as the nation’s industrial hub, so there is a need to relocate the market for the general good of the state,” he said.

Oyeleye stated further that the Kara market has outlived its usefulness in that axis as it has been overstretched with no space for expansion and proper management, so there is a need to relocate it to Ogere International Market, where they will have more space and operate in a more controlled environment.

He also assured the cow sellers and other traders of adequate security and warm welcome from their host community, adding that their movement will be in phases, starting with the movement of their cattle, the closing of the abattoir at Kara, and the final movement of other traders, as the 31st of December is sacrosanct for the closure of the cattle market.

