NMA gives ultimatum for release of abducted colleague

The Anambra State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has threatened to shut down hospitals in the state if its abducted member is not released immediately.

A private medical practitioner, Dr. Steven Ezeh, was abducted at his residence in Umunnamehi, Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area on August 15.

According to reports, the kidnappers initially demanded N40 million ransom, but later reduced it to N30 millions on Sunday.

Reacting, the NMA, at an emergency general meeting on Monday, issued a 48 hour ultimatum for the release of Ezeh or they withdrew their services across the state.

A communique signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Obiageli Ifeanyi, chairman and secretary respectively, condemned the rising spate of kidnapping and insecurity in the state and called on the government and security agencies to arrest the situation

The communique read: “Our colleague, Dr Stephen Ezeh, was kidnapped in front of his residence at Umunnamehi Village Ihiala on Thursday, Aug 15, 2024.

“⁠Dr Eze is a private medical practitioner and Managing Director of Vera Clinic, Ihiala.

“A 48 hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra State government to secure the immediate release of Dr Ezeh

Also Read:

“If, at the expiration of the above timeline and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of NMA-Anambra will down tools until he is released.

“⁠Another emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far.”

NMA, while thanking Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the effort of his administration towards repositioning the health sector, appealed that urgent measures be put in place to tackle the menace of insecurity and other challenges in the state.

Post Views: 0