Final year student Bolt driver stabbed to death, runs over, kills security man

A final year student of the University of Calabar who is a Bolt driver was on Friday night killed by suspected car snatchers at the Mary Slessor Roundabout, Calabar, Cross River State.

The deceased, Francis Atabi, had given the two suspected car snatchers a ride around 8pm when the incident occurred.

The suspects were said to have tried to snatch the Toyota Corolla vehicle from the driver while on their way to their supposed destination.

The resistance put up by the 25-year-old final year student of Education and Political Science was what made the suspects stab him multiple times and also tried to snuff the life out of him with a rope round his neck.

The deceased was said to have ran over a security man when he lost control of the car.

As at the time of filing this report, the security man was said to have given up at the hospital where he was rushed to in Calabar.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the incident and said investigation had already commenced.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, who made the position of the Police known, said no stone will be left unturned in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.