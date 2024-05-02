FG speaks on killing of 14-year-old Nigerian in UK

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has condoled with the family of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin on his sudden demise.

In a statement by the Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa described it as unfortunate, sad and gruesome

She condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK, praying unto God to rest the soul of young Anjorin, whose life was cut short on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Anjorin, a British-Nigerian, was killed in his school uniform in Hainault, East London, on Tuesday by a sword-wielding man in a terrifying rampage that left four others injured.

Dabiri-Erewwa is optimistic that drastic measures will be used to make sure that the culprit, who is already in police custody, will be punished accordingly.