FG provides 83 road projects in tertiary institutions – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that the Federal Government FG had provided 83 internal road projects in various Federal tertiary institutions across the country.

Fashola stated this in Gombe State while handing over one of the projects to the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe Tuesday

He said the FG under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari remained committed to bridging the infrastructure gaps in the country including those of institutions of learning.

Fashola was represented by Salihu Jibril, Federal Controller, Ministry of Works, Gombe State office.

He said government was intervening in road projects in tertiary institutions in view of the importance of infrastructure to quality of education.

It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools,” he said.

The Minister said his ministry has successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal tertiary institutions.

“We have handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022 and we now have another 18 ready to be handed over.

“While we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 83.”

The Minister said the road project had not only benefited the students and the school community but also provided jobs for youths.

In his remark, the Provost of the college, Ali Adamu said the project would impact greatly on the lives of the entire college community while enhancing easy access within the institution.

Adamu commended the Federal Government for finding his institution worthy for the intervention, adding that the project was timely.

“The project has tremendously assisted in reclaiming many of our facilities that were hitherto threatened by potholes and gully erosion; it has also brought relief to the entire college community,” he said.





