Nigeria has spent N11 trillion on fuel subsidy in the last six years, the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) said on Thursday.

But the panel, which was presenting its report at plenary, did not give details of the payment.

The report was specifically on: “Promissory note programme and a bond issuance to settle inherited local debts and contractual obligations to petroleum marketers.”

Despite the disclosure, the Senate adopted the report on the payment of N129 billion subsidy to 67 marketers.

The panel Chairman, Senator Kabiru Marafa, told the Senate that the approval had ended the marketers’ claim of subsidy arrears.

Some of the marketers are AA Rano, Ascon, Aiteo, Total, MRS Oil & Gas Limited, Sahara Energy, Oando Plc, A-Z Petroleum, Masters Energy, Northwest Petroleum, Fresh Energy, Forte Oil and Integrated Oil.

The Senate on Tuesday approved N69 billion subsidy for Premium Motor Spirit for 19 marketers.

Marafa said there were differences in the submissions of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency and marketers.

The report pointed out that the claims of subsidy arrears were based on three inter-related elements of subsidy, foreign exchange (forex) differentials and bank interests on unpaid claims.

It said: “That the recent request computation is based on one of the already identified elements (forex differentials).

“That due to scarcity of Forex within the period, oil marketing companies were allowed to source forex outside the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rate to enable them meet the country’s petroleum products demand.

“That the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail get their petroleum product allocation directly from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPPMC) at already subsidised rate and so does not require forex to transact its business.”

Some of the marketers and the amount approved for them are Total Nigeria Plc (N13.7 billion), Northwest Petroleum (N11.4 billion), Masters Energy (N10 billion), MRS Oil Plc (N8.8 billion) and Sahara Energy (N8.4 billion).

Others are MRS Oil & Gas Limited (N6.3 billion), NIPCO Plc (N4.2 billion), Forte Oil (N3.9 billion), DEEJONES Petroleum & Gas (N4.1 billion) and Emadeb (N4 billion).

Before the report was adopted, some senators complained that the country was bleeding paying outstanding subsidy claims.

For them, the continuous payment of subsidy claims would hurt the economy.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to build new refineries to end subsidy payment.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, expressed concern that more subsidy claims would come up in the Ninth Assembly because “the computations were not properly done”.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation charged subsidy claims on the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, describing it as unconstitutional.

Ekweremadu said: “I am also happy to note that we are coming to a closure on the issue of this outstanding payment on subsidy claims.

“We should begin to think of the best way to deal with the subsidy issues.

“The frightening aspect of it is that the NNPC now charges subsidy on the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

“What they do is that the issue of subsidy is now in the first-line charge on our oil revenue, which is extremely dangerous because that is completely unknown to our Constitution.

“But the implication therefore is that those expenditures are never appropriated.

“So it is a possible area of conflict between the Executive and the Parliament.

“I do hope that the next Assembly will be able to sit down with the Executive in order to address this issue without creating unnecessary tension.

“NNPC needs to also caution itself in that respect so that they don’t encroach on the appropriation responsibilities of the National Assembly.”

The Nation.