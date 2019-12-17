The Federal Government on Tuesday assured Nigerians of adequate power supply during the yuletide.

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance during inspection of Azura-Edo power plant in Benin.

Jedy-Agba said Azura was working to make power available to the country.

“I am here to see what the power plant is doing for Nigerians so that the management can improve on whatever the shortcomings they have noticed. But I see today the company is doing well.

“The power sector is improving gradually and it is better than before. For me, power is stabilising and I am sure we will do better.

“Government, Discos and all the stakeholders in the power sector are putting heads together to ensure that it improves better than what it is now.

“During this year’s Christmas, Nigerians will have light all through. I will be on duty on Christmas day and you can see me going round all the power plants.

“Even on Christmas day I will be going out to power plants. I assure you there will be adequate power supply,” he said.

He also commended the management of the power plant for its investment in the country, adding that the investment was good for Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the power plant, Edu Okeke, said Nigeria needed more power plants to be able to get it right in power generations, transmissions and distributions.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Azura gets gas supply from Seplat and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd.

Okeke, however, attributed inadequate remittance of funds by Discos as one of the major challenges confronting the organisation.