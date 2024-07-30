Femi Adebayo confirms plans for ‘Jagun Jagun’ sequel

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, on Monday announced plans for a sequel to his Yoruba epic movie: “Jagun Jagun.”

Adebayo disclosed this in an Instagram post with the caption: “Work hard in silence, let your success make the noise.”

He added: “You all asked for it, the time is now.

“Jagun Jagun 2 loading!!!”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first instalment of Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying its place as a Nollywood classic.

Jagun Jagun tells the story of a warlord, Ogunjimi, feared by the people within and outside his community.

However, the arrival of a young man reveals his insecurities, as he fears that his authority may soon be displaced.

The film stars Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun, Mr Macaroni, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Ibrahim Yekini and Muyiwa Ademola.

It was released on Netflix streaming platform on August 10, 2023.

It won the Best Indigenous Language Movie (West Africa), and the Best Costume Design award category at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

