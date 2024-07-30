EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Directorate have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, they were arrested on Monday at Wuye axis of Abuja following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related fraud.

He said: “Items recovered from them include 19 phones, one car, four laptops and one iPad.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

