Female journalist shares experiences at 31 years of profession

A Deputy Editor in Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has shared her experiences in the profession to encourage younger female journalists finding it difficult to cope.

Yussuf shared the experiences in her book titled: “The Journalist, The Woman and Her Faith” which was launched on Tuesday in Abuja.

She explained that the decision to write the book came out of her desire to document her experiences as a female journalist and a practicing Christian.

“I believe that it will not only be a good reading for many but will also go a long way to encouraging younger female journalists, who may be finding difficulty to cope especially if they had to hold on to their faith and values.

“It is my intention too, that this book will serve as a story of resilience, hard work, moral rectitude, a journey of faith and adherence to Christian virtues even in the practice of an utterly socially-relevant profession as journalism.

“I say this because there is this general belief that journalists are unserious and frivolous. This puts women in a precarious position as it makes them more vulnerable than their male counterparts,” she said.

Joe Bankole, a Media Consultant, while reviewing the book, said that Yussuf haven spent her life as a working journalist from 1992 to 2023 shared her 31 years of tutelage, frustrations, disappointments, sweet memories and all-round victory.

According to Bankole, the combination of the above-listed situations made her a success in the course of this interesting journey something to savour.

“Journalism is not a profession I deliberately went into, however, I found myself in it after a few years in the private sector and I grew to learn, embrace and love it. I can safely say it paid off” .

“That was a quote from the introduction to the book. That sums up her incursion into the profession and the conclusion of her experience,” he explained.

He, therefore, recommended the book to all lovers of a disciplined life and one dedicated to the praise of God Almighty.

On her part, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, the Executive Director, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) said that Yussuf balanced her role as a mother and journalist.

“I recall her contributions not only in the economic industry but also in female and gender in Nigeria. I enjoin all of us to support this wonderful woman, who has made herself outstanding.

“And as the topic suggests “The Journalist, The Woman and Her Faith” when I picked up her book; I saw a woman, who, regardless of stereotype in the industry, she was able to balance the role of a mother and her vocation as a journalist,” she said.

Ezeilo, was represented by Ijeoma Ezeude, Head, Department of Legal Unit, WACOL.

Similarly, Femi Adeshina, Special Assistant to the President on Media commended the author for initiative.

“This book is the odyssey of a courageous woman, who came out victorious after navigating the world of journalism in Nigeria and beyond after 31 years,” he said.

Adeshina was represented by Patience Tilleygyado, Assistant Director, Information, State House, Abuja.

Grace Yussuf is a Nigerian female journalist with a career at the News Agency of Nigeria.

She is a committed Christian, widely travelled, happily married with children.