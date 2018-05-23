FEC approves N5.1b for road project linking Osun to Ekiti

The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved N5.1billion for the rehabilitation of Ila Orangun – Oke Ila – Ilale Aka road linking Osun to Ekiti state.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council’s meeting held at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the rehabilitation of the 34 kilometers’ road project which was started by Osun state government was abandoned after about three kilometers work on the project.

On allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers that Federal Government is plotting to assassinate him, the minister dismissed the allegation, saying that if not because the governor enjoyed immunity from prosecution he would have been summoned by relevant security agency to prove the allegation.

Wike had on Sunday alerted Nigerians that the Federal Government was plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.

The governor made this known at the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said: “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge.’’

The minister, however, condemned the allegation, adding that Wike was only enjoying the privilege of being a serving governor.

He said: “I think one of the beauties of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest.

“Because, I remember a couple of years ago when I made similar allegations I was invited to Force Headquarters.’’

On the planned resignation of Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, from the Federal Executive Council following his emergence as APC candidate for Ekiti governorship elections, Mohammed said he was not fully aware of such plan.

He said: “I think I read it just like you that he will resign this week. If he did say so today is just Wednesday I think we still have the rest of the week to see if he will resign.

“But I think really he is the best person that can speak on it.’’

The minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau, also disclosed that the Council approved N582million for consultancy services for construction of technology building to accommodate data communication command and control centre for the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Dambazau said the completion period of the contract was 22 months.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, revealed that the Council approved N1.6 billion for the procurement and installation of 64 tonnes capacity Mobile Crane for Lokoja River Port complex as well as training of staff.

He said the Council also approved N280million for hiring of International Advisers saddled with the responsibility of advising the Federal Government on the financial models to be adopted while negotiating for various railways contracts.