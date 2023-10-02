FCTA to former owners: Stay away from revoked lands or be prosecuted

The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration has warned former owners of the 165 revoked lands in the FCT to stay clear of the properties or be prosecuted.

The Director of the FCTA Department, Mukhtar Galadima, gave the warning to the former land owners in Abuja on Sunday.

Galadima spoke when his team foiled an attempt by some of the owners of the revoked lands in Maitama, Abuja to continue development on the sites.

This, he described as “worrisome” in spite of the revocation order placed on the lands

Accompanied by some security personnel, the development control officials confiscated building equipment found on the sites, arrested some of the workers for profiling and chased others out of the sites.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, had revoked 165 plots of land in the FCT for non-development of the properties.

The revocation, according to the Minister, was due to the continuous contravention of the terms of agreements as contained in section 28(5) (a) &(b) of the Land Use Act.

Galadima said on Sunday: “The FCTA Minister has revoked some plots for non-development and also gave last warning on abandoned buildings since December 2022.

“It is unfortunate that those revoked properties, some people are trying to come back and work on them, particularly on weekends.

“We got information that some owners of the revoked lands are moving to the site in violation of the order.

“We are on this operation to ensure that nobody goes back to all the revoked plots to work on them.

Also Read:

“We also want to use this opportunity to warn the public that any revoked property that somebody is trying to work on, the FCTA will not only remove such structures, but will ensure prosecution of the person involved.”

When asked if any of the affected owners of the plots had gone to court to seek redress, Galadima said: “I am not aware of anything like that.

“But if at all someone has gone to the court, then I will live it to the court to decide, but for now, I am not aware of such.”