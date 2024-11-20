FCCPC uncovers substandard sugar in markets, warns consumers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has uncovered the availability of substandard and unregistered sugar products in markets.

A statement issued by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director, Corporate Affairs of the Commission, in Abuja on Wednesday, confirmed this.

Ijagwi said the substandard sugar product failed to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements.

He said the products were smuggled brands from Brazil, including Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean and Arapora Bionergia.

Ijagwu said the Commission’s investigations revealed that many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labeling, including production and expiry dates.

He said the products also lacked batch numbers and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control registration.

Ijagwu said the products posed serious health risks to consumers, undermined the integrity of the local sugar industry, and contributed to price manipulation that harmed the market.

According to him, the influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition, placing undue pressure on compliant local producers who adhere to regulatory standards.

He called on consumers to verify the authenticity of sugar products by ascertaining they had proper labeling, including NAFDAC registration and evidence of Vitamin A fortification.

He said: “Acting on a tip-off, FCCPC operatives conducted discreet investigations across the country, particularly in the South-West and the North-East.

“The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women.

“Importer of these substandard products engage in price manipulation to the detriment of genuine producers and consumers, while pretending that the products are genuine.”

According to Ijagwu, this jeopardises the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry and also erodes consumer trust in the market.

He said that smuggling facilitated through porous borders, particularly from neighbouring countries such as Cameroon and Benin Republic, further complicated enforcement efforts and hampers traceability.

“The FCCPC is also deeply concerned about the economic impact of these products,” Ijagwu said.

He said the Commission was intensifying enforcement and surveillance in collaboration with NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies.

He said enforcement would include enhanced surveillance and follow-up market inspections to disrupt the supply chain of smuggled sugar products.

Ijagwu said the FCCPC was also engaging with industry stakeholders to promote compliance with quality standards, protect local producers, and foster fair competition within the sugar market.

Post Views: 1