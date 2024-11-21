Sanwo-Olu presents 2025 Budget to Assembly today

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will present the Y2025 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday (today).
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, revealed this to newsmen in a statement he issued late on Wednesday.
According to Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu will present the budget, themed: “Budget of Sustainability,” at 12noon.
He said the budget is a blueprint for continuity, resilience and prosperity for Lagosians.
The Commissioner said it is structured around five key pillars, including Infrastructure Sustainability, Economic Diversification, and Institutional Reforms.
Omotoso added: “Mr. Governor is expected to present an ambitious budget above the N2.3 billion approved for Y2024.”