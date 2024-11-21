US vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

The United States of America on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution that demanded an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In spite of having secured 14 votes in favour, the draft resolution put forward by the 10 elected members of the Security Council (E10), failed to pass owing to the negative vote by a permanent member, the US.

The text also reiterated the Council’s demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

For a resolution to be adopted, it must secure at least nine votes in favour, and no negative votes – or vetoes – by any of the five permanent members.

Under the UN Charter, the Security Council has the primary responsibility to uphold international peace and security.

Had the draft resolution been adopted, it would have also demanded immediate access by civilians in the Gaza Strip to basic services.

It would have rejected “any effort to starve Palestinians” – the threat of famine grows in the north as the Israeli siege there continues – while also demanding the facilitation of full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry of aid at scale to and throughout the Strip and its delivery to all those in need.

The text also demanded that the parties “fully, unconditionally, and without delay” implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024).

This includes the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza – including in the north – and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The draft further underscored the role of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees as the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.

It called on all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate as adopted by the General Assembly, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

It also urged respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of UN and humanitarian facilities, while welcoming the Secretary-General’s and UNRWA’s commitment to fully implement the recommendations of an independent review of the agency led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

