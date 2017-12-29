The Nigerian Online Newspaper


SportFootball

FC Zurich Nigerian striker hopes to become next George Weah

By The Eagle Online
Switzerland-based Stephen Odey on Friday said George Weah’s feat of becoming the President of Liberia is a good source of motivation for many other footballers.
The former player of MFM Football Club of Lagos, who is now with FC Zurich, said he hoped to become the next George Weah.
Weah was on Friday announced the new President of Liberia, after winning the run-off poll in the country’s presidential election.
The former Liberian national captain was a footballer who turned out for several top-flight European clubsides, including Paris St-Germain of France and AC Milan of Italy.
Related Stories

Jonathan congratulates George weah

Buhari congratulates President-Elect George Weah of Liberia

Liberia’s VP concedes defeat, congratulates Weah

He is the only African footballer to have won both the FIFA World Player of the Year award and the prestigious Ballon D’Or.
Odey, on his Twitter account: @stevenodey31, congratulated Weah, adding that the feat will serve as a motivation to other football players.
He tweeted: “From the pitch to the presidency. I join others to say congratulations to George Weah.
“This alone is enough motivation for every footballer to go beyond the field of play. I hope to be the next George Weah.”
Odey, a top-scoring forward in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League, signed a four-year deal in August with the Swiss Super League clubside.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online