Fayemi mourns ace broadcaster, Lasisi Adeyemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the late ace broadcaster, Chief Lasisi Adeyemi, who passed on Wednesday, at a Lagos hospital.

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the death of the late broadcaster, who had a unique mastery of the Yoruba language and events management, was sad and disheartening.

Dr Fayemi, who recalled his last moment with the deceased, when he paid him a visit on his hospital bed in Lagos, earlier in the week, said the late Chief Adeyemi demonstrated courage and fought the ailment gallantly.

He said: “The news of Chief Adeyemi’s demise was quite saddening. We had prayed and hope that he would pull through the illness. But we cannot question God, hence we submit to His total wish.”

The Minister described the late Adeyemi as a “hugely talented broadcaster and master of ceremony, a diligent professional with a remarkably amiable character. Indeed, he was an illustrious son of Ekiti”.

He added that the ace broadcaster would be greatly missed for his immense contributions to the socio-cultural development of our dear Ekiti State.

Fayemi urged the children and the entire family of the deceased to be consoled by the good name he left behind as well as the positive impact he made in his chosen profession.

He said: “While I join thousands of Chief Adeyemi’s fans to mourn his death, my prayer is that God will keep and comfort his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”