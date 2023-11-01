Fash-Lanso commends Gov. Oyebanji for appointing Ojo-Lanre DG Tourism

Foremost Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, Yomi Fash-Lanso, has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for appointing media guru, Wale Ojo-Lanre as the Director General of the Bureau of Tourism Development.

The seasoned actor across both the English and Yoruba genres of Nollywood, spoke in a statement on Tuesday.

Fash-Lanso said Governor Oyebanj’s consideration of Ojo-Lanre, also a Lawyer, to push his vision for Ekiti State in the tourism sector shows he is an exceptional leader who identifies talents and uses them for the advancement of the state.

In a congratulatory message to Ojo-Lanre on his appointment, Fash-Lanso expressed optimism that the tourism guru and media personality will use his wealth of experience to drive home the Governor’s vision in making Ekiti State the preferred tourism destination in Africa.

While urging Ojo-Lanre not to relent in his efforts at promoting tourism in Nigeria, Fash-Lanso said: “You have for long been marketing Ekiti and other states in Nigeria to the world, please do not rest on your oars, keep the fire burning and do your best in supporting the vision of HE on Tourism Development.”

He assured the DG of the Bureau of Tourism Development of regular support in projecting Ekiti State’s development.