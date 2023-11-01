Vinicius Junior signs new four-year contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that Vinicius Junior has signed a new four-year contract extension, keeping him tied to the club until June 2027.

The Brazil international joined the Los Blancos as an 18-year-old from Flamengo in the summer of 2018.

He has since established himself as a star player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his six seasons with Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior has scored 63 goals and registered 67 assists in 235 appearances across all competitions, and the attacker is regarded as an integral member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Vinicius Junior has won a total of nine trophies with the Spanish giants, lifting two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cups and one UEFA Super Cup.

The Rio de Janeiro-born attacker scored the decisive goal to help Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 Champions League final and lift a record-extending 14th trophy in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Vinicius Junior has also received a plethora of individual accolades during his time in the Spanish capital, winning the Champions League Young Player of the Year award in 2021-22 as well as being named in the Team of the Year in each of the last two seasons for the Champions League and La Liga.

Real Madrid’s No.7 was most recently recognised for his achievements at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, finishing sixth in the overall rankings.

In addition, Vinicius Junior won the 2023 Socrates Award to acknowledge his humanitarian work to fight against racism and provide education in Brazilian public schools via The Vini Jr Institution.

Vinicius Junior has been the subject of racist abuse in La Liga matches for some time and there had been suggestions earlier this year that the winger could look to leave Real Madrid as a result.

However, the Brazilian has instead decided to commit his future to the club by penning a new four-year contract extension, and his new deal is understood to include a £1 billion release clause.

Vinicius Junior posted on Instagram after signing his new contract: “IMPOSSIBLE, but NOT IMPOSSIBLE!! The biggest and best club in the world!!

“Thank you Presi (President Florentino Perez), fans, colleagues and everyone who works at Real Madrid.

|Thank you family, friends and fans!!

“In the club of dreams until 2027 and for more titles together!!”

Vinicius Junior is expected to play for Real Madrid in their next La Liga match at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.