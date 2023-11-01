School Feeding: FG targets over 10 million children

The Federal Government has said the soon-to-be resuscitated National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will cater for over 10 million pupils across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, made this known.

Adeniji said this on Tuesday during a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons camp at the Transitional Learning Center, Wassa, Abuja.

The presidential aide was at Wassa to inspect the school feeding programme sponsored by an NGO, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

She said the School Feeding Programme would ensure that no child in all public schools is left behind.

Dr. Adeniji commended the programme at Wassa for its demonstrable success in bolstering school enrollment and attendance rates.

She said it is an instrumental force in the advancement of education, alleviation of hunger and dismantling of the cycle of poverty.

She said the school feeding initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is targeting pupils from Primary 1 to 3 across Nigeria.

According to Dr. Adeniji, the initiative resonates with the sentiment that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development.

She commended the efforts of the NGO, saying it underscores the paramount importance of education and nutrition in the comprehensive development of every child, irrespective of their circumstances.

She affirmed that initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.

Dr. Adeniji said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation is exemplified by the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Within this framework, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location.”

Adeniji said by investing in the youth today, a brighter and more prosperous future is being forged for the nation.”

She added that smallholder farmers will be engaged to supply foodstuff for the school feeding programme as soon as it commences.

While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, the SSA said it is aimed to increase resilience, promote equity, stimulate growth and poverty reduction.

She said: “The School Feeding Programme stands as a transformative force in realising the Renewed Hope vision.

“Beyond its immediate impact on addressing childhood nutrition, it serves as an incentive for families to prioritise education.”

She commended the NGO for doing all the needful to ensure school children are fed.

Adeniji also said the Federal Government has committed a huge sum to the School Feeding Programme, which will be complemented by state governments.

While calling for more collaborations with relevant agencies, Dr. Adeniji extended profound gratitude to NGOs like Plane, UNESCO and various stakeholders who have contributed to this noble endeavour.