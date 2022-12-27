Family of graduate killed by policeman seeks justice after giving IPO, others N230,000

The family of a late graduate, Godsent Obhafuoso, has cried out for justice over his death in the hands of a trigger-happy policeman.

According to available information, Obhafuoso was shot dead in Uromi, Edo State by a policeman on escort duty.

The 28-year-old graduate was said to have been hit by a bullet on August 13, 2022 as the policeman fired sporadically at a social gathering.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Benin city, the Edo State capital, the elder brother of the victim, Michael, said the family wanted justice.

Michael said after spending not less than N230,000 and writing a petition to the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 5 on August 17, 2022 through their lawyer, with a copy sent to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, it was disappointing that nothing has been heard of the case.

He said while N30,000 was paid for the police to witness the autopsy of his brother, another N200,000 was given to the Investigating Police Officer as “mobilisation fee”.

He said: “We want justice for my late brother.

“I forwarded a petition to AIG Zone 5 on August 17, 2022 and till now, nothing has been done on the matter.

“They charged me a mobilisation fee of N200,000, which I paid to the IPO in charge of the case.

“They promised to arrest the officer, but they have not done that till date.

“My late brother was buried two weeks after the incident, that is, two days after an autopsy was conducted.

“My brother was killed one month after his graduation from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he studied Business Administration.”

Michael called on Baba to prevail on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 to investigate the killing.

In the petition to the IG, the family, through their lawyer, Olayiwola Afolabi, alleged that the police had been dragging foot on the investigation of the case.

The family said on August 13, 2022, Godsent accompanied his master, Augustine Iyoha, to Uromi for the burial of the latter’s mother-in-law.

One Mr. Sunday was said to have later arrived with a policeman from the Area Command, Inspector S. O. Ayemere.

While the victim was reportedly doing a video recording of the party and assisting Iyoha to collect money being sprayed on him, the policeman allegedly released gunshots, which hit a cameraman and Godsent, who was pronounced dead at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.





