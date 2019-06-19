In continuation of its effort towards leveraging deep-tech and how it can help to create economic solutions, Facebook has embarked on a University roadshow offering students the opportunity to share their ideas and learn more about technology.

As part of its continuation of its 2018 FbStart programme, the roadshow is aimed at educating and attracting students to build solutions that utilise advanced technologies to solve problems and build solutions for the future, using Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

Joining the tour will be Facebook’s Developer Circle leads and Accelerator programme alumni from last year who will be providing mentorship to would-be developers, talking about the kind of workshops they run, sharing their success stories and experience from the programme, as well as the impact of Facebook Developer Circles in their communities.

The tour will feature pitch sessions for students and startups that have ideas and would like to the apply to the programme, giving them an opportunity to receive feedback from would-be mentors.

The tour has already visited University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Bayero University Kano, with additional stops to go, including University of Jos on June 21.