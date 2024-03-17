Ex-Deputy Governors identify causes of friction between governors and deputies

Ambition, mischief and activities of tale-bearers are partly blameable for frictions between governors and their deputies.

Three former deputy governors in Lagos State told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

They were fielding questions on possible reasons for squabbles between governors and their deputies with the current case in Edo in view.

On March 6, Edo State House of Assembly passed a motion to serve an impeachment notice on the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Also Read:

Majority leader of the house, Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian (PDP Ovia North-East 1) said it received a petition signed by 21 members out of 24 members of the assembly against Shaibu on March 5.

He said the petition was anchored on two grounds of perjury and revealing government’s secrets.

There had been a prolonged rift between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking with NAN, Femi Pedro, who served as deputy governor in Lagos State from 2003 to 2007, blamed ambition as the number one culprit that triggers clashes between governors and their deputies.

“Oftentimes when the deputy’s and his principal’s visions do not align, it could cause friction.

“Being a deputy governor or a vice-president is so tricky because you smell power and you seem close to it. This can trigger people wrongly.

“A governor knows the ability of his deputy to a great extent; so if he says you are not fit to be governor, then you are probably not fit to be governor in the real sense of it.

“Also, loyalists of governors and their deputies often peddle fake and absurd news and unfathomable lies setting the two against each other.

“Being in the corridor of power takes a lot of level headedness and deep understanding of protocol,’’ Pedro said.

He noted that a deputy governor could continue to face adversaries even after his principal had died and he had taken over government.

He cited the example of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State who was the deputy governor to deceased Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In her view, Sarah Sosan, deputy governor to Babatunde Fashola in Lagos State in 2007 said as long as deputy governors abided by the rules and regulations guiding their office, there should not be frictions.

“There are rules and regulations in the Constitution. Deputy Governors should familiarise themselves with the rules and relate with their principals properly when issues arise.

“In most cases, ambition is to be blamed; but there is nothing wrong in being ambitious.

“When ambition overrides loyalty, there will always be trouble. Our loyalists also cause a lot of friction, but things depend on how maturely one handles situations.

“I advise deputy governors to relate with their principals well. They should settle whatever issue that arises amicably between them without going public,’’ she said.

Also speaking with NAN, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, deputy governor in Lagos State from 2011 to 2015, blamed frictions between governors and their deputies on conflict of interests.

“The relationship between a governor and the deputy should be cordial to ensure the development of the state and to ensure that social contracts between the government and the people are kept.

“That supersedes ambition; they should deliver the good governance they promised to the people during the electioneering; to do that, they must have good relationships.

“Ambition remains the number one problem. It is followed by lack of transparency. The last one is the issue of loyalists of both camps who carry tales.

“If the deputy governor is ambitious of taking over from the principal and the principal has another plan, there would be frictions,’’ Orelope-Adefulire said.