Erotic Monday Night: Friday groove with Rita, by Tiwa Says

It seems I was beginning to get a hang of my social life. I always manage to have something planned every weekend. I still had occasional bouts of loneliness, but I was making good use of the time on my hands.

To kick off the weekend, Rita and I had a girls’ night out. We went to a popular new lounge we had heard so much about.

The lounge lived up to its reputation. I especially liked the music. It was a mixture of old-school and new-school. Before long, Rita and I were on our feet dancing. In the spirit of trying new things, I got introduced to a drink I hadn’t taken before. It was nice. And I liked it so much that I took three bottles. The alcohol content wasn’t so much, but take enough bottles and it begins to do things to the body. We also had two plates of tasty peppered chops.

As the night wore on, the excitement grew. I went to the ladies to take a leak and freshen up. On my way back I heard someone call my name. I turned back and saw Dave waving at me. We exchanged pleasantries. He said he just got in so I invited him to our table. I introduced him to Rita and they connected immediately.

After a few hours of gisting, laughing and dancing, Dave asked that we take the fun elsewhere. The “elsewhere” ended up being his house.

He put on some music and we continued with the dancing. Only that this time, it was slow songs. Dave and Rita were locked in an embrace and moving to the rhythm of the music. He kissed her neck and I heard her giggling. She held him tight as he moved from her neck to her lips. They kissed passionately. Moaning and touching.

Next thing I knew was Rita’s dress was on the floor. At this point I was super aroused. I took off all my clothing and joined in the fun. I positioned myself at Dave’s back and started to kiss him all over, starting from his neck to his ass. When I got to his ass, I stayed there and did a little anal play. I could tell he liked it because he moaned.

Then I knelt, turned to face him, and took his dick in my mouth. He was already dripping with pre-cum. At this point, he was busy sucking on Rita’s big breast and she was moaning loudly. As I continued to suck on Dave’s dick, he started to thrust and fuck my mouth, his dick going down my throat. I heard a loud groan, and it was him cumming and shooting his load down my throat.

While I was recovering from this, Rita came to me, licking my face and neck. Then she took one of my boobs in her mouth, sucking and licking my nipples. With her other hand, she fingered me…slowly and purposefully. It was so pleasurable. I’ve never been fingered that way. I guess it’s true what they say. I was moaning: “Oh baby.” And as if she knew I was getting to my climax, she increased the pace as I came shivering. She had my cream all over her finger.

Dave had regained his strength by now and he came to me and penetrated me from the back. While he gave me back shots, I sucked on Rita’s pussy, teasing and licking her clitoris. She was moaning and wriggling her waist, calling my name. Just then, there was a splash of liquid on my face. Rita squirted on me. As Dave continued to drill me from the back, I felt the vibrations coming so I rubbed on my clitoris to speed up my cum. I came again and so did Dave.

We all crashed on the floor exhausted, but we were not done. We just needed some time to refresh. We slept off and didn’t wake up till the morning. We had another supercharged episode, with Rita having more than three orgasms by my count. Needless to say, it was going to be a fun weekend indeed.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.