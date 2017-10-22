EPL: Kane grabs brace as Tottenham hammer Liverpool at Wembley

Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs humiliated a poor Liverpool side at Wembley in front of Diego Maradona and the biggest ever English Premier League crowd.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a record 80,827 spectators were in attendance at the Wembley Stadium to watch the much anticipated encounter.

The game got off to a dramatic start as Kane netted after only four minutes – and set up Heung-Min Son for the second after only 12 minutes following a horrible by Dejan Lovren.

Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back against the run off play after 24 minutes but furious Jurgen Klopp still subbed off Lovren after an error-strewn 31 minutes.

The change in personnel did not change the defensive performance as Dele Alli, returning from his ban, scored a third in first-half stoppage time after Joel Matip made a weak defensive header from Christian Eriksen’s free kick.

Liverpool had kept clean sheets in their last two games against Manchester United and Maribor. But Kane scored his second after 56 minutes after another defensive horror show.

Simon Mignolet could only flap at Kieran Trippier’s free kick and after Roberto Firminio cleared Jan Vertonghen’s shot off the line, the Engand superstar swept home his 13th Tottenham goal of the season.

Tottenham move level with Manchester United – five points behind leaders Manchester City – but Liverpool remains in eighth place already 12 points off the pace.

Maradona, who played for a Tottenham side in Ossie Ardiles’ 1986 testimonial, was at Wembley as a guest of his former Newell Old Boys team-mate, Mauricio Pochettino.

In the other Super Sunday encounter played earlier on Sunday, Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute as Arsenal thrashed Everton in a seven-goal thriller at Goodison Park.

The Gunners came from a goal down to earn an emphatic 5-2 victory, their first away win of the season.

It all started so well for the hosts as Wayne Rooney curled a stunning 12th-minute opener into the net to give his side the lead.

The strike came almost 15 years to the day since a 16-year-old Rooney announced himself to the world with a remarkably similar goal against the same opposition.

Despite trailing, Arsenal dominated from then on, mustering 17 shots on goal in the first half alone, one of which was Nacho Monreal’s equaliser from close range five minutes before the break.

The Spanish fullback drilled the ball home after a Granit Xhaka shot had been parried out by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal continued on the front foot after the interval and took the lead in the 53rd minute via the head of Mesut Ozil – the German flicking in a perfectly weighted cross from the excellent Alexis Sanchez.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was dismissed 15 minutes later after receiving a second yellow card, before a goal from Alexandre Lacazette in the 74th minute and late strikes from Aaron Ramsey and Sanchez.

Arsenal now move up to fifth with the win and they will be hugely encouraged by the impressive return to fitness of Ozil and the way he combined with Sanchez and Lacazette.