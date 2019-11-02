Arsenal vs. Wolves

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Arsenal play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon looking to close the gap to fourth position in the standings.

There have been times this season when Arsenal’s supporters have been left optimistic about the future, despite their summer additions still looking to justify their respective price-tags and live up to their reputations.

However, as it stands, a number of factors have resulted in a mini-crisis at the Gunners, which has only intensified over the past week-and-a-half.

While failing to take advantage of holding leads against Crystal Palace and Liverpool will disappoint fans, the fallout from Granit Xhaka’s angry outburst to sections of the stands cheering his substitution versus the latter will concern their followers.

There remains an uncertainty over who will hold the captain’s armband, both in the short and long term, and Unai Emery is allegedly at odds with his squad over who should carry that responsibility.

Whether that is resolved before the meeting with Wolves remains to be seen, although Emery will have quickly become aware that he must provide the right answers on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Despite the Spaniard being able to point to the club still sitting in fifth position, another poor result could leave the North Londoners in mid-table, which would only increase the scrutiny of this opinion-dividing side.

Supporters will feel more encouraged with the recent contributions of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now gone three Premier League outings without a goal.

Most of Arsenal’s recent issues have come at the back, but those further forward also have a duty to deliver at the other end of the pitch if their team are to overcome their current struggles.

Wolves’ workload since the start of the season that Nuno Espirito Santo opted to rest the majority of his first-team squad for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie at Aston Villa.

However, while witnessing his side’s eight-match undefeated streak in all competitions come to an end, the Portuguese may feel somewhat relieved to have extra dates off a packed schedule.

After visits to Slovakia and Newcastle, the short trip to Villa Park was Wolves’ third away game in less than a week, and it has highlighted the need for Nuno to take precautions with the fitness of his squad.

The broken ankle suffered by Willy Boly was a freak occurrence, with the centre-back sustaining the injury via a slip rather than receiving any contact from a teammate, but it left Nuno in no doubt that it was time to hand a short break to his close-knit group of players ahead of another period of important games.

While some thought will already be being given to the upcoming contests with Slovan Bratislava and Villa next week, Nuno and his squad are aware that they have an opportunity to take advantage of Arsenal’s recent slump.

Wolves have ambitions to achieve a second successive top-10 finish come the end of the season, but their current objective is to build some breathing space above the bottom three.

Only two wins have come from 10 outings in the Premier League this campaign, leaving the club just four points ahead of 18th-placed Southampton.

A seventh draw from 11 matches would be considered acceptable should it be earned this weekend, although there is a feeling that Wolves should be aiming for better, especially when victory would leave them just a point adrift of Saturday’s opponents.

Arsenal possible XI: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney, Guendouzi, Torreira, Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.