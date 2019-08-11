Arsenal have started the new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in Sunday’s fixture at St James’ Park.

In a match of few chances, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the decisive goal in the second half to hand the Gunners the perfect start after a summer of upheaval.

Newcastle had their moments in the North-East but their second half performance left a lot to be desired, leaving Steve Bruce with much to do to win over the club’s supporters.

Jonjo Shelvey struck the outside of the post with a 20-yard volley, but Arsenal should have taken the lead at the other end, only for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to blaze over from 12 yards after positive work from Nacho Monreal.

The Magpies hit back with Joelinton holding off the attention of three players before volleying straight at Bernd Leno, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did similar at the other end as Martin Dubravka saved well at his near post.

However, Arsenal made the breakthrough just short of the hour mark. Space opened up for Ainsley Maitland-Niles down the right-hand side and after the full-back found Aubameyang, last season’s top goalscorer took a touch before flicking the ball over Dubravka from 12 yards.