Enyimba inaugurates family stand in stadium

Kanu Nwankwo, General Manager of Eynimba FC and legendary footballer, has inaugurated a family stand at the club’s stadium in Aba, Abia State.

Nwankwo revealed the development in a statement he issued on Monday in Aba, the economic capital of Abia State.

He said the initiative aims to create and provide a welcome, inclusive environment and atmosphere for families to enjoy live football together.

He said: “The family stand is designed to provide a safe and comfortable space for parents and children to cheer on Enyimba FC.

“It will also foster a sense of community and shared passion for the beautiful game of football.

“As a father and a football enthusiast, I believe it’s essential to create a safe space where families can bond over their love of football.

“This family stand is a significant step towards making Enyimba FC a hub for family entertainment and socialization.”

Nwankwo said that the project is a testament to the club’s commitment to promoting football development and enhancing the overall fan experience.

He said with this initiative, Enyimba FC has set a shining example for other clubs to follow.

“It has also proved that football can indeed be a powerful tool for building stronger and more united communities,” he said.

