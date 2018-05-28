Enugu Sports Club honours ex-Rangers players 

Enugu Sports Club on Sunday honoured ex-Rangers players who served the club in the early 70s for their selfless service to their fatherland.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the former players at the event include Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala aka Tallest, Davinson Owumi, Johnny Egbuonu (school boy) and Nwabueze Nwankwo, (Bulldozer).

Others are: Dominic Nwobodo (Alhaji), Chukwuma Igweonu alias Didi, Francis Nwosu aka German War, Johnny Azinge and Ifeanyi Onyedika (Ahijo).

Speaking during the occasion in Enugu, the Chairman of the Sports Club, Ben Etiaba said that the club decided to honour the players for their heroic performance in sports development.

He said: “Today we are celebrating our heroes who made Rangers and the country proud and it is good to give honour to whom honour is due.

“Enugu Sports Club is using this opportunity to welcome the ex-Rangers into their fold.”

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to always remember those who served the country meritoriously and distinguished themselves in their various endeavour.

He said: “Ex-Rangers lost all they could have gotten from the game of football because they did not play for money and it will be something of honour if we come to their assistance in terms of finance.”

Etiaba urged those who want to assist the Ex- players to pay into the association’s account, First Bank, Acc/No 3021980603, Name; Ex-Rangers International Footballers Association.

In his remarks, a guest speaker at the event, Prof.Chidi Odinkalu, eulogized the players saying that it was the old Rangers that exhibited the club slogan, ‘Never Say Die’.

Odinkalu said: “Rangers started operation in 1970, after the civil war and in four years they dominated the national team which won the All African Games in 1974.

“The club ex-players were the core of the Green Eagles that won the 1980 nations’ cup, so what they did for us is not quantifiable and they even deserved more honour from us.”

Also speaking, a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Assam Assam (SAN), praised former sports commentator, late Ernest Okonkwo for bringing Rangers to the limelight.

According to him, it was late Okonkwo that nicknamed most of Rangers and Green Eagles players in line with their performance.

In his appreciation, one of the ex-Rangers players, Davidson Owumi thanked the sports club for the honour done to them.

He said: “What you people have done for us is not quantifiable and we are elevated and with this many of us who are aged has been given more hope of life.

“As the General Manager of the club presently, I will take the message to current players to encourage them and make them know that one day, their efforts will be celebrated at their old age.”

Also speaking, Okala, former Rangers and Green Eagles Goalkeeper, said that the recognition had added more years to his life adding “today I have witnessed my funeral oration”.

Okala appreciated the kind gesture of former Governor Peter Obi and GovernorWilly Obiano of Anambra State to ex Rangers welfare.

Highlight of the event was presentation of plaques and automatic membership of the 19 ex Rangers players into the club by the chairman.

NAN also reports that the club also installed former Minister of State for foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia as a patron of the club.