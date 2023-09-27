Enugu: Police parade 92 crime suspects, recover arms

The Enugu State Police Command has paraded 92 crime suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various offences, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include four AK-47 rifles, 66 firearms of different calibres, 333 live ammunition of different calibres, 25 vehicles and other incriminating items.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, who paraded the suspects in Enugu on Tuesday, attributed the success recorded within one month of his assumption of duty in Enugu to application of the right policing strategies.

The strategies, Uzuegbu said, were devised to tackle existing and emerging security challenges in the State.

According to him, the strategies were subsumed in his grassroots-driven, proactive, people-oriented and problem-solving policing thrust, which is in line with the policing vision and mission of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He said: “I have met and interacted with critical security stakeholders, including local government chairmen, traditional rulers, heads of other security agencies and many others, on the best ways to collectively tackle security challenges in the State.

“These engagements, I must tell you, have started paying off as we are making remarkable progress in tackling violent crimes of kidnapping, armed robbery and the criminal activities of subversive criminals.

“It is a known fact that it is humanly impossible to totally eliminate crimes in human society. However, I want to assure the good people of Enugu State and visitors that we remain committed to ensuring that maximum security and tranquility are maintained in the State.”

Uzuegbu described what he called negative insinuations on the security situations in Enugu State as false and unfounded, saying “that amount to making a mountain out of a molehill.

“I, therefore, make bold to say that the State remains peaceful and a safe haven for visitors and investors to come and meaningfully carry out their lawful businesses.”

Uzuegbu expressed gratitude to Governor Peter Mbah for the support and encouragement he had been giving him since his assumption of duty in August.

He stressed that the establishment of the Distress Response Squad was one of the governor’s key operational supports to the Police in the state.

The Commissioner also urged the traditional rulers and parents to encourage their children and wards on behavioral change to desist from crimes.