England targets Women’s World Cup glory against Spain on DStv, GOtv 

A new female football world champion will emerge on Sunday when the Lionesses of England take on La Roja of Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

It will be the biggest match for both national teams who are appearing in their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

The match will see some of the world's best players battling for the biggest prize in female football at 11am.

England booked their place in the final courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Sweden, while England defeated the hosts, Australia, 3-1 in the other semi-final match.

England came into the tournament as European champions having defeated Spain 2-1 at the quarter finals stage of the tournament, back in 2022.

Nineteen-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who is the youngest female player to feature for Spain at a World Cup, will be one of the stars to watch out for in the final.

She scored the winning goal in extra-time against the Netherlands and opened the scoring, after coming off the bench in the semi-final, against Sweden.

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is expected to be part of the Spanish line up, with Aitana Bonmati dictating play in midfield.

England stars Alessia Russo, Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp are all expected to feature for the Lionesses.

“We really want to leave with that World Cup. We have an opponent that’s really strong. What we are focusing on is how do we want to play, and we are going to do anything to be at our best. And then hopefully that gives us the success we want. I have a lot of confidence in our team. I think we’re in a very good place,” England women’s national team coach, Sarina Wiegman, said at her pre-match press conference.

