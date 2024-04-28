Emulate selfless service to mankind of late Prof. Musa Abduĺ,  Islamic scholars urge Nigerians  

Islamic scholars across Nigeria stormed the ancient city of Ijebu Ode to honour foremost erudite mentor, Prof. M.O.A Abdul, who they described as the founding father of the study and teaching of Arabic and Islamic studies in Nigeria.

The historic event took place during a public book presentation in honour of late Prof. Musa Abdul.

It was organised by the Nigeria Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies and held at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode.

In his 13-page keynote speech, a renowned Professor of Arabic and Islamic studies, Prof. Dawud Noibi implored Muslims to contribute effectively towards the development of their communities and humanity while alive.

The 90-year old Islamic scholar whose PhD thesis was supervised by Prof. M.O.A Abdul, said there was the need for religious bodies, especially NATAIS leadership to give serious consideration to giving life after death its rightful place in the curriculum and teaching.

Noibi, former Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) noted in the paper: “celebrating a role model in the ascendancy of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Nigeria”, that the late Abdul deserved the honour going by his impactive efforts while on earth.

He explained that the late Prof. Abdul had laid an indelible marks as a trainer of intellectuals and good role model within both the academic community and the wider society.

While recounting his encounter with the late Professor at the University of Ibadan where he laid the foundation of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Nigeria, the Islamic scholar said late Prof. Abdul was a complete gentleman who called for cooperation between the two religions dominant in the country.

Noibi said the honour done Abdul, 38 years after his demise, was better late than never as a great mentor, exemplary teacher and humble.

Speaking in the same vein, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Ogun state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, described the late Professor Abdul as a leading light in Arabic and Islamic education .

Arigbabu stated that the contributions of the deceased to the spiritual uplift of humanity through his various writings and books, 38 years after his demise, had been impactful.

The Commissioner, who noted that the copies of the book compiled in his memory, would be distributed across the tertiary institutions in the state as a mark to respect and to sustain his legacy.

He said late Professor Abdul deserved to be immortalised in any dignified way such as the compilation of books in his honour as done by NATAIS which he was the founder.

Earlier, the President of NATAIS, Prof. Musa Abdulraheem said that the book launch was part of the efforts of the religious body to immortalise the immense contributions of the late scholar to the growth of Islamic and Arabic education in Nigeria.

He solicited the continued support of the people towards the development of the association.

Reviewing the book, Prof. Mufutau Oloyede AbdulRahmon, one of the students of Prof. Abdul, said the book captured the essence of what the honouree lived for.

Abdulrahmon, who doubles as the Chief Imam of University of Ibadan Mosque and two term Head of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, recommended the book for all irrespective of faith and creed.

Presenting the book to the public, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, the Deputy President 1 of MUSWEN, said though he never knew Prof. Abdul closely, his impacts and legacies in the field of Arabic and Islamic studies are unprecedented.

He applauded the University of Ibadan Muslim Community in naming its magnificent Muslim Community Centre after Prof. M.O.A. Abdul which he inaugurated in March.

The 456- page book entitled “Ascendancy of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Nigeria” festschrift in honour of late Professor M.O.A Abdul (1926-1986) was edited and contributed to by some of the former students and beneficiaries of Prof. M.O.A. Abdul.

Goodwill messages were received from Prof. Kamil Oloso, Prof. Lateef Wole Abbas, Prof. Amidu Sanni, Prof. Lanre Badmus, Prof. Muslih Yayha, Prof. Muibi Opeloye, Prof. Abdulfattah Makinde, Dr Taiwo Salisu, representatives of Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode and students and teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies all over the country.